Sun International paid over R2m to the Solidarity Fund

DURBAN - Sun International has paid over R2 million to the Solidarity Fund, after more than 15000 members of its loyalty programme pledged their leisure points for this purpose.

At the start of the national lockdown the company froze all leisure and casino points accumulated by its Most Value Guests (MVGs). Each leisure point represents R1 in value and can ordinarily be redeemed at any hotel or leisure facility within the group.

Sun International Chief Executive Anthony Leeming said, "We were considering practical ways to respond to the crisis when a number of our MVGs asked us to set up a charity fund to which they could contribute. The points represent a hard cost to us that we would have to pay over to whichever property they are redeemed at, so it made sense to divert the rand value of donated points to the Solidarity Fund instead".

"Right now we are all focused on fighting the Covid-19 virus, but a bigger economic battle is looming. The hospitality, gaming and leisure industry has been particularly hard hit, so the economic hardships facing smaller businesses and individuals resonates deeply with us. We applaud the many MVGs who responded with compassion and generosity," added Leeming.

The Solidarity Fund, Interim Chief Executive of The Solidarity Fund, Nomkhita Nqweni expressed her appreciation.