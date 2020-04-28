Sun International to host virtual AGM

DURBAN - JSE-listed hotel, resort, casino and gaming group, Sun International, said it will hold its annual general meeting (AGM) in an interactive electronic platform as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

The AGM is scheduled to take place on May 12 and but the group said it will not allow its shareholders to attend in person as it wants to comply with the restrictions imposed on public gatherings.

The group said yesterday that as a subsequent declaration by President Cyril Ramaphosa of a nationwide lockdown until midnight on April 30, and the staggered reopening of the economy thereafter, it is no longer permissible to hold the AGM in person.





“The AGM will only be accessible through electronic communication, as permitted by the JSE and the provisions of the Companies Act and the Company's Memorandum of Incorporation,” the group said.





Last month, Sun International reported a 4 percent increase in total income to R17.2 billion for the year to end December, primarily driven by above-market organic growth from key operations in South Africa and the impact of acquisitions made in Latin America (Latam).





However, the group said it expected a tough trading environment in the next 12 months as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, but said it was still too early to forecast what impact the coronavirus might have on its operations.





The share price is trading at 2.84 percent lower at R16.76 a share on the JSE.





BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE