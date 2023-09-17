Sunday Times owner Arena Holdings embarks on restructuring

It said it was due to the challenges posed by the changing market landscape and the trading environment. Entertainment business Arena Holdings announced in a staff communication letter circulated on Friday that it was initiating a Section 189 restructuring process due to the challenges posed by the changing market landscape and the trading environment.

This would effect its news and entertainment businesses, it was reported on one of the group’s online platforms, the TimesLIVE on the weekend. Arena Group Holdings, which owns titles such as Sunday Times, Business Day, Financial Mail and Sowetan and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, had failed to issue a statement both to the New York bourse, nor in a formal statement on its website by Sunday. The company has reportedly attributed the move to the challenges posed by the changing market landscape and the trading environment.

Acting CEO Pule Molebeledi told staff that while the company and its current owners had avoided going this route, it had “become inevitable to initiate a Section 189 process to ensure relevance and sustainability of the business”. Consultations with all affected employees would start immediately. “We are aware that the current situation is going to be difficult, especially for those affected by the restructuring,” said Molebeledi.

“But as we propel Arena into the future, we need to confront the brutal facts, but we will never lose the faith. This is a future that requires new skills, mindsets and dynamic business models.” The news of the restructure comes hot on the heels of the news in August that its CEO Mzi Malunga would leave the company at the end of August after his name came under a cloud amid a call for an investigation into his editorial conduct in his previous post. He was named in a GroundUp report recently on allegations of a lucrative partnership between Sunday World and the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).

GroundUp reported in August, “Exposed: The Sunday World’s lucrative partnership with the Lottery”, “The newspaper got millions of rands of Lottery advertising and also ran stories to counter exposés of corruption,” it said. GroundUp reported that Sunday World received about R24.7 million from the NLC between 2020 and 2022 for adverts and advertorial deals, significantly more than what other publications had received in the same period. Arena last month said it had reached a “mutual separation” agreement with Malunga, who has been serving in the role since May 2022.