Sunlight to support female-owned SMEs through More Than You Expect Heroes initiative

CAPE TOWN - South African women entrepreneurs and small business owners contribute significantly to SA’s overall economy. Now, Sunlight is on a mission to offer support to some most important economic contributors in South Africa, female-owned small businesses. “Sunlight South Africa’s mission is to support entrepreneurial African women in their desire to contribute more, so they can support their families and gain financial independence. This purpose aspect of the brand is in line with the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan (USLP) and targets Global Goal Number 8 (of the UN Sustainable Development Goals), ‘Enhancing Livelihoods for millions’ which aims to enhance the livelihoods of people, with a focus on Women Empowerment, opportunities and job creation,” said Sunlight brand manager, Lerato Dumisa. Earlier this year, Sunlight identified three South African women entrepreneurial heroes who had pivoted their business offering during the pandemic, with an intent to acknowledge and support them and their businesses. These three women are Sunlight’s More Than You Expect Heroes. The three women who are the Sunlight More Than You Expect Heroes include:

1. Bontle Tshole who is the owner and founder of Baaa Smoothie, a health bar situated in Fourways, Johannesburg.

2. Carin Rhoode is a 50-year-old Cape Town resident that sells handmade jewellery at local markets with the support of a local company called Souper Troopers.

3. Ncumisa Mkabile a former poultry farmer who recently pivoted her business offering by growing, harvesting and selling homegrown spinach.

Expanding on the Sunlight More Than You Expect Heroes initiative, Sunlight is inviting other women business owners to share their own business stories for a chance to become 1 of 5 additional More Than You Expect Heroes, who will benefit from business support and resources to the value of R200 000 each.

This is a long-term project for Sunlight where it plans to support these businesses through the current economic atmosphere and beyond. A tailored approach will be adopted for each businesswoman.

Sunlight South Africa will offer tangible support to a total of 8 local female entrepreneurs through the following:

Training and upskilling through partner BrownSense

Resources, financial aid and guidance to the value of R200 000

Listing and getting products sold to a larger audience/ through local retailers

Digital support to uplift and refresh their social media accounts and websites

Earned PR Coverage Support to profile their businesses in trade and mainstream publications and media support

Developing a multimedia consumer campaign to drive consumer demand

To feature each entrepreneur in a multi-channel advertising campaign, that celebrates women who embody the concept of #MoreThanYouExpect

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE