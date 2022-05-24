Sunrise Energy LPG terminal volumes grow nearly 40%

Volumes more than doubled from 52 016 tons in 2018, the first full operational year, to 129 544 in 2021. During this period, Sunrise Energy had recorded an average year-on-year growth of 36 percent in LPG volumes moving through the terminal. And since operations began in May 2016, the terminal has facilitated more than 500 000 tons of LPG imports into the country and beyond.

SUNRISE Energy’s CEO Monde Tyusha said that since 2017, Sunrise Energy had seen a substantial increase in the volume of liquid petroleum gas (LPG) moving through its Saldanha Bay terminal.

Sunrise Energy operates an LPG import terminal under an exclusive concession from The National Ports Authority in the Western Cape.

The positive growth confirmed the rising recognition of the utility of LPG as an alternative energy source against the backdrop of continued load shedding, the company said.

“This exciting data shows a significant growth in demand for LPG, and the upward trend suggests that more South African industries, businesses, and households are increasingly taking advantage of LPG as a safeguard against the worst effects of ongoing load shedding throughout the country. But there is more that can be done to maximise the beneficial use of LPG wherever it may be used” said Tyusha.