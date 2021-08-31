Super Group declares a dividend after strong earnings growth

Super Group shareholders will be delighted after the group on Monday announced its first dividend since 2007, of 47 cents per share for the year to June 30. Chief financial officer Colin Brown said in a telephone interview the dividend followed an outstanding performance by the group for the year to June 30, in spite of the Covid-19 and other challenges in the countries in which it operates, with headline earnings per share up 88.8 percent to 285.4c. “The past 12 years has seen shareholders’ equity grow from R1.2 billion at June 2009 to the current level of R13.8bn, which represents a compound annual growth rate of 22.6 percent,” said group chief executive Peter Mountford.

During this time, financial leverage, represented by interest-bearing debt to shareholders funds, declined from 253 percent to 16.8 percent as at June 30. “On the back of this performance, the board re-implemented a dividend payment policy. This dividend represents a new commitment and era in the regeneration of Super Group and reflects the diligent re-building of the group over 12 years,” said Mountford. Revenue increased 14 percent to R39.5bn, and operating profit increased by 44 percent to R2.3bn. Net cash generated of R4.8bn was up 11 percent on the robust performance of the previous financial year, Mountford said.

He said the performance reflected the decisive and swift action taken by management teams in the early stages of the pandemic to ensure the relevance and competitiveness of all operations in the face of volatile markets. The result was also from the group’s strong balance sheet and a focus on costs, effective cash generation and the management of working capital, he said. Businesses across the group performed strongly, despite the continuing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and related lockdowns in many of the economies in which Super Group operates.

Factors contributing to the strong performance included that the previous financial year’s results were most impacted by the pandemic, there were no impairments in the 2021 year compared with in 2020, and there had been a good turnaround in automobile production volumes in Germany, which had been low before the pandemic, said Brown. Also adding to the improvement was strong growth in used vehicle values in the UK, Australia and South Africa dealerships, while the supply chain operations showed some recovery and had benefited from cost initiatives, said Brown. Moutford said the pandemic had in many ways been a wake-up call in terms of the fragility of global supply chains, revealing many long-standing supply-and-demand-related vulnerabilities and risks.

For Super Group, the pandemic necessitated a strategic review of all businesses and the right-sizing of operations to ensure that business models remained relevant to fluctuating demand, with the benefits manifested strongly in the European and South African supply chain businesses. SG Fleet announced on March 31 that it was acquiring LeasePlan Australia and LeasePlan New Zealand, collectively LeasePlan ANZ, for AU$387.4 million (about R4.1bn). LeasePlan ANZ , a provider of fleet management and leasing services to corporate businesses and governments in Australia and New Zealand, was a big acquisition for Super Group, almost doubling the size of its fleet in the two countries.