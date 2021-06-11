Super Group earnings benefit from Europe supply chain sector improvements

Super Group expects headline earnings a share to be between 248-303 cents for the year to June 30, 2021, representing an increase of 64-100 percent over the previous year, the group said in a trading update yesterday.

Revenue was expected to be R36.8-R43.8 billion, an increase of 6.4-26.5 percent over the previous year. Operating profit was expected to increase by between 20.8-46.5 percent.