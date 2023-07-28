Super Group expects annuals to rev as it grabs market share

Super Group, the logistics and mobility solutions group, yesterday flagged strong annual results on the horizon as it gained market share.

For the year end financial results for the 12 months ended June 30 it expected its earnings per share (eps) to rise by up to 20% to 27%, from between 454.2 cents per share to 480.7c per share from 378.5 cents in the previous corresponding period.

Headline earnings per share (heps) were likely to be between 456.8c per share to 483.5 cents per share, roughly 20% to 27% higher, from 350.7 cents a share a year ago.

Super Group said it had delivered a strong performance despite a volatile macro-economic environment.