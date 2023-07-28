Super Group expects annuals to rev as it grabs market share

Super Group, the logistics and mobility solutions group, yesterday flagged strong annual results on the horizon as it gained market share.
Shares in Super Group rose 3.56% to close R35.23 higher yesterday.
For the year end financial results for the 12 months ended June 30 it expected its earnings per share (eps) to rise by up to 20% to 27%, from between 454.2 cents per share to 480.7c per share from 378.5 cents in the previous corresponding period.
Headline earnings per share (heps) were likely to be between 456.8c per share to 483.5 cents per share, roughly 20% to 27% higher, from 350.7 cents a share a year ago.
Super Group said it had delivered a strong performance despite a volatile macro-economic environment.
“This growth was achieved against a prior year Eps and Heps that included one-off post taxation business interruption insurance and other contributions of R139.6 million. This equates to 38.8 cents per share in the previous year.”
Super Group said against a backdrop of intensified consumer cost pressures and protracted supply chain disruptions, the business continued to leverage the opportunities inherent in challenging and changing markets.
Super Group saw significant new client wins, contract renewals and market share gains.
“Rigorous cost management helped mitigate escalating inflation rates, diesel price increases and rand volatility. A focus on effective cash generation and management of working capital saw the Group remain highly cash generative, providing the required flexibility and agility to respond to market changes and seize growth opportunities,” it said.
Super Group said it continued to investigate value accretive acquisitions as part of its growth strategy, with its current balance sheet providing significant financial capacity to make acquisitions that complement existing business and enhance its competitive advantage.
Its annual results were expected to be posted on August 29.
BUSINESS REPORT