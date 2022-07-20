Super Group flags expectations of ‘excellent’ annuals

Super Group said that it expected to deliver “an excellent trading performance” for the year to June 2022, with most of its businesses performing strongly, despite headwinds of Covid-19 constraining the economy and socio-political unrest.

“The group’s financial position is robust and cash flow has been resilient in these challenging circumstances. This outstanding performance has been delivered despite the recent flooding and unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and in the face of disruption as a result of the high levels of load shedding being experienced in South Africa, the listed diversified logistics company said.