Super Group flags expectations of ‘excellent’ annuals

Super Group says the benefit of having right-sized businesses and cut overheads has manifest in significant growth in operational and pre-taxation profitability. Picture: Supplied

Super Group said that it expected to deliver “an excellent trading performance” for the year to June 2022, with most of its businesses performing strongly, despite headwinds of Covid-19 constraining the economy and socio-political unrest.

“The group’s financial position is robust and cash flow has been resilient in these challenging circumstances. This outstanding performance has been delivered despite the recent flooding and unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and in the face of disruption as a result of the high levels of load shedding being experienced in South Africa, the listed diversified logistics company said.

Revenue growth had been good on the back of market share gains.

Super Group said the benefit of having right-sized businesses and cut overheads had manifest in significant growth in operational and pre-taxation profitability.

It expected headline earnings to lift between 29.6 – 43.7 percent to 370 – 410 cents from 285.4c, with earnings per share likely to rise between 29.6 – 43.7 percent to 368 – 408c to 284c.

The annual results are expected to be published on August 30.

