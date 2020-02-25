Chief executive Peter Mountford said that the declines for the six months to December 31 were due to low economic growth in South Africa, political uncertainties in Europe and changes in product.
Super Group’s revenue fell 3percent to R18.86billion, mainly due to a decline in Dealerships UK’s revenue, which had been impacted by uncertainties due to an election and Brexit, said chief financial officer Colin Brown. Most divisions had experienced tough trading conditions.
Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (Ebitda) decreased by 7.9percent to R1 28bn. This was due mainly to the underperformance of Supply Chain Africa’s commodities businesses, impairment of goodwill in Phola Coaches, and introduction by SG Fleet of a re-designed protected lease product. Operating profit fell 8.7percent to R1.18bn - the operating profit margin declined to 6.3percent from 6.7percent.
Supply Chain Africa’s results were hurt by margin pressure in its commodities businesses on the back of electricity generation and transmission problems in South Africa, and a sharp decline in commodity trading in sub-Saharan operations. Coal transport operations were particularly hard hit by rain in November and December, said Brown.