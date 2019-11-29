Superbalist.com looks set to have biggest Black Friday yet









Superbalist.com is set to have its biggest Black Friday to date and by 07:00 am, it had received nearly 20 000 orders with more still rolling in. Photo: File DURBAN - Superbalist.com is set to have its biggest Black Friday to date and have stated that by 7am on Friday, it had received nearly 20 000 orders with more still rolling in. Co-Chief Executives Claude Hanan and Luke Jedeikin said that at 1 minute past midnight, there were 16 000 shoppers on-site. By 12:30am, this rose to 21 000. Jedeikin said, "Watching in real-time is a phenomenal experience. Mobile growth in particular has been huge at around 83 percent of revenue. The Superbalist team works really hard behind the scenes to ensure our shoppers have the best, most convenient experience. We use our data-led approach to ensure there’s a huge selection of all the items we know our shoppers are searching for".





🖤 BLACK FRIDAY SHOWDOWN 🖤

SA's biggest fashion sale is here! Shop up to 70% OFF 15 000+ items NOW #SuperbalistShowdown --> https://t.co/qSSgR4MX3X pic.twitter.com/HV0Ts97ojw — Superbalist.com (@superbalist) November 28, 2019





This Black Friday, the online fashion retailer has up to 70 percent off more than 15 000 products across its site. So far this year, Superbalist was the most in-demand brand, while the best-selling products were a Sixth Floor Antique printed rug, Pop Candy jean & top set and Pop Candy sneakers. This year’s most wishlisted item was Converse sneakers.

In the lead up to Black Friday, Superbalist introduced shoppers to Black Friday Spoilers – sales on select days throughout November featuring deals that would not be beaten on Black Friday. These proved extremely popular.

Jedeikin said, "Now that 2019 Black Friday has taken top podium position, our 5th Spoiler Day (25 November) ranks number 3 in terms of most visits to the site".

The Superbalist Showdown, a continuation of Black Friday offers that includes major discounts on Cyber Monday, will continue until midnight on Tuesday 3 December 2019 with thousands of new deals added every day.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE