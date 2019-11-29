DURBAN - Superbalist.com is set to have its biggest Black Friday to date and have stated that by 7am on Friday, it had received nearly 20 000 orders with more still rolling in.
Co-Chief Executives Claude Hanan and Luke Jedeikin said that at 1 minute past midnight, there were 16 000 shoppers on-site. By 12:30am, this rose to 21 000.
Jedeikin said, "Watching in real-time is a phenomenal experience. Mobile growth in particular has been huge at around 83 percent of revenue. The Superbalist team works really hard behind the scenes to ensure our shoppers have the best, most convenient experience. We use our data-led approach to ensure there’s a huge selection of all the items we know our shoppers are searching for".