Supermarkets will now pay R350 grants while Sapo stops

The South African Post office (Sapo) has announced that it will no longer pay out Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grants from its branches. In a statement, the post office said the new round of applications for the R350 grant has opened. Some supermarkets will be able to pay grant recipients.

Sassa beneficiaries who receive old age, disability, or child grants can still collect their grants from any post office branch. “The application app now includes an option where beneficiaries can receive their grant from any Pick n Pay, Boxer, Shoprite, Checkers, or USave merchant. The SA Post Office strongly advises beneficiaries to include this option: Post Office branches will no longer pay out SRD grants,” Sapo said. Sapo said individuals who have already reapplied for the SRD grant, can still select the option to collect their grant from any Pick n Pay, Boxer, Shoprite, Checkers or USave.

“Log on to srd.sassa.gov.za and respond to the security SMS you receive on your phone. You can then include merchants in your application and submit the updated application,” it said. Sapo said beneficiaries must have their own cell number to withdraw their grant at supermarkets. “If you do not have your own number, it is best to get your own SIM card and use that number to apply for your grant. You can also change your cell number on the above website,” Sapo said.

According to Sapo, beneficiaries will be assisted to reset card pins at the cash pay points. The card can then be used at any merchants at ATMs. The R350 SRD grant was initially introduced as part of a variety of measures the government took to provide relief to people affected by regulations that were imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19. Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu extended the grants under new regulation to cater to individuals with an income that is less than R350.

Sapo spokesperson Johan Kruger said in November last year, it became possible for SRD beneficiaries who collect their grant from the post office to also collect from Pick n Pay and Boxer supermarkets. In March 2022 the facility was extended to Checkers, Shoprite and USave stores. It was found that beneficiaries collect their grant at the Post Office and then have to travel to a grocery store to buy essential goods, Kruger said. "The change allows beneficiaries to collect their grant at the venue where they will use it, saving travel expenses and time. It will also reduce queues because it spreads out the beneficiaries over a wider number of collection points," he said.