Survé says banks could freeze Ramaphosa’s accounts if they wanted

Chairman of Sekunjalo Investments, and Executive Chairman of Independent Media, Dr Iqbal Survé gave an interview to Oliver Dickinson on SAfm on Monday afternoon. This comes after the Sekunjalo Group of Companies (Sekunjalo) has won an interim order in the Equality Court preventing Nedbank from closing its bank accounts last Friday.

Western Cape High Court Judge Mokgoatji Dolamo ruled that pending the final determination of Sekunjalo’s main Equality Court application any of its accounts that had already been closed at the time of the hearing of the application should be reopened with immediate effect. Dolamo also ordered that Nedbank retain the terms and conditions on which these accounts were operating prior to the date of their closure pending the final outcome of the main Equality Court application. Nedbank was also ordered to pay costs.

On Monday, during the interview on SAfm, Survé said, “We are the first group to challenge these banks. For the first time, black people in this country will have a chance to fight back against these banks who abuse their power in this country.” “Companies that have committed fraud, such as Steinhoff, Tongaat Hulett, Glencore and other companies that have been implicated in state capture, did not have their accounts closed by the banks. We argued that this matter was political because we own Independent Media. This has nothing to do with banking,“ Survé further said. Survé added that if banks were to close accounts of everybody that could cause them reputational damage, they could go on to close the president of South Africa’s bank accounts.

“Following the controversy that surrounds president Cyril Ramaphosa, and the embarrassment caused there, banks could close his accounts,” Survé said. He went on to say that it poses dangerous precedence in the country. If the banks in SA acted on the premise of ‘bad media reports’, they could close the accounts of many ordinary black citizens. “The banks have gotten away with this since the dawn of democracy,” Dr Survé said.

Survé said that the banks decsision to close accounts, acted on media reports, based on political innuendos, with a deadline to have the company’s accounts closed before the ANC conference that will take place in December later this year. [email protected] BUSINESS REPORT