The suspended chief executive of Choppies has accused the company's board of circulating unfair and biased legal and forensic reports.

JOHANNESBURG - The suspended chief executive of Botswana supermarket chain Choppies has accused the company's board of circulating unfair and biased legal and forensic reports into the group in a bid to embarrass him. Choppies' board suspended Ramachandran Ottapathu in May, a move he said was a result of personal differences with some of its members and retaliation for his proposal to introduce much-needed governance changes in the company.

A statement issued on Ottapathu's behalf on Tuesday said a legal report sent to shareholders ahead of an extraordinary general meeting on September 4 largely cleared him and his conduct, but its conclusions drawn by law firm Desai Law Group (DLG) condemned him.

"Regrettably there was no attempt by DLG to present a fair and unbiased account in its legal report," it said.

"Both the legal report and its summary ... present a skewed version of events on incorrect assumptions and are flawed."



