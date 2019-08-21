Vusi Malebana , the suspended chief legal adviser at the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation (Necsa) has launched a legal bid to get his job back days after the High Court ruled that the decision by former Energy Minister Jeff Radebe to appoint a new board had been unlawful. Photo: Matthews Baloyi/African News Agency (ANA)



JOHANNESBURG - Vusi Malebana , the suspended chief legal adviser at the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation (Necsa) has launched a legal bid to get his job back days after the High Court ruled that the decision by former Energy Minister Jeff Radebe to appoint a new board had been unlawful.

Malebana will today seek an urgent interdict at the Labour Court compelling Necsa to lift the suspension and restrain the company from taking any disciplinary action against him.





Necsa whose subsidiary NTP Radioisotopes, is an international supplier of nuclear medicine suspended Malebana last month. He was suspended amid allegations that he made protected disclosures in a letter he penned to the board, the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Minister Gwede Mantashe, and the National Energy Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) last month.





Malebana is rebutting the claim saying the letter of July 3, aimed to raise material irregularities in the governance of Necsa.





“The crux of this matter is that I made several disclosures as defined in the Protected Disclosure Act on July 3, 2019. These disclosures related to the improper governance of Necsa by the board. The disclosures I made on July 3, 2019, were based on information peculiar to me in my capacity as Chief Legal Adviser,” Malebana said.





He said he had raised concerns over irregularities in the 2018/2019 audit process because the auditors were not appointed at an annual general meeting. He said auditing company Ernst and Young were engaged without being appointed by the shareholder, the Department of Energy.





