Suzuki Auto smashes local sales records in spite of challenges

And not just by a few units, but by more than 600 units in a single month. The company recorded 3 134 new vehicle sales in September, notching up its best month ever, elevating it to a top 3 position in overall vehicle sales.

“We are ecstatic about the national sales results,” said Suzuki Auto South Africa auto dealer sales manager Henno Havenga, in a statement. “Virtually every vehicle we were able to deliver to a dealer found a new owner and dealers report many more customers queueing up for their Suzuki passenger vehicle, SUV or Super Carry commercial vehicle,” he said.

It was the first time that Suzuki had broken through the 3 000 unit mark in one month. To put it in perspective, Suzuki set a new record of 1 577 units in July 2019 and finally broke through the 2 000-unit barrier in October 2020 with a record of 2 032 units.

Less than 12 months after selling more than 2 000 units in one month, Suzuki shot up to over 3 000 units, despite the effects of the global pandemic and local sales disruptions.