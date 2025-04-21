Swarovski 2024 demonstrates ongoing commitment to progress and innovation

The report emphasised the company’s commitment to combating climate change and achieving net zero emissions by 2050, as well as conserving resources, reducing waste, fostering equity, and celebrating individuality.

The company said that the publication underscores Swarovski’s 130-year-old legacy of steadfast dedication to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and ethical governance.

Key highlights included:

Greenhouse Gas Reduction : Swarovski has achieved a remarkable reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, with a 46% decrease since 2019. The company is committed to setting long-term emissions reduction targets with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), in line with achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

Swarovski Created Diamonds: The entire process of growing, cutting, and polishing Swarovski Created Diamonds uses 100% renewable energy. Additionally, jewelry pieces from the Eternity and Galaxy collections feature 100% recycled gold and silver, further reducing the environmental footprint.

ReCreated™ Crystals: Swarovski has expanded its range of ReCreated™ crystals, which use 40% fewer natural resources and have a 34% lower environmental footprint. These crystals are now featured in over 50 jewelry products.

LEED Platinum Certification: Our New York flagship store Swarovski on Fifth has achieved the prestigious LEED Platinum certification, recognizing the company's commitment to sustainable building practices.

Alexis Nasard, Swarovski CEO, said, “Since 1895, sustainability has been central to Swarovski’s ethos. Today, it remains a cornerstone of our corporate strategy and a reflection of the values that have guided us for over a century. In a year shaped by global uncertainty and growing environmental challenges, we stood firm in our values—guided not only by strategic intent, but by a deep sense of responsibility."