SweepSouth launches Same Day Help

Same Day Help allows customers to book the services of a SweepStar on the very same day they need it.

Booking a same-day clean follows the same simple process other SweepSouth services are renowned for via their website or app.

SweepSouth will need just an hour or two to connect you with an available SweepStar, which is then confirmed by email once a match is made.

Dean Hopf, Chief Marketing Officer at SweepSouth, explains, "We are always looking for new ways of adding further value to SweepSouth customers. The same-day feature is a great way to help customers at short notice. We have helped many clients with same-day requests via our call centre in the past and identified a need to streamline this offering. It is the perfect time for us to launch a full-tech solution within the app and website that customers can use seamlessly when needed."