Tuesday, September 13, 2022

SweepSouth launches Same Day Help

Owners of SweepSouth cleaning services Alen Ribic and his wife Aisha Pandor sit in their house while their domestic worker also from SweepSouth Bokhosi Ndlovu continues with her work. Picture:Paballo Thekiso

Published 7m ago

SweepSouth, South Africa’s largest home services company, has added a new feature to its service offering.

Same Day Help allows customers to book the services of a SweepStar on the very same day they need it.

Booking a same-day clean follows the same simple process other SweepSouth services are renowned for via their website or app.

SweepSouth will need just an hour or two to connect you with an available SweepStar, which is then confirmed by email once a match is made.

Dean Hopf, Chief Marketing Officer at SweepSouth, explains, "We are always looking for new ways of adding further value to SweepSouth customers. The same-day feature is a great way to help customers at short notice. We have helped many clients with same-day requests via our call centre in the past and identified a need to streamline this offering. It is the perfect time for us to launch a full-tech solution within the app and website that customers can use seamlessly when needed."

SweepSouth’s easy-to-use online platform offers a list of pre-vetted, trustworthy domestic workers for clients to choose from, and this newest feature underscores the company’s ethos of offering quick, convenient solutions.

Domestic workers will benefit, too, as they will be able to find same-day work opportunities in areas that suit them.

“We have just released an in-depth report that takes a look at the living conditions of thousands of domestic workers and it shows the extreme financial duress they are under. Our new Same Day Help facility will afford them even more opportunities to find work in a dignified manner,” Hopf further added.

BUSINESS REPORT

