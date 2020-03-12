SweepSouth prepares domestic workers for fight against coronavirus

CAPE TOWN – With the 17 cases of the Covid-19, or coronacvirus, confirmed in South Africa on Thursday, online cleaning service SweepSouth announced that it had proactively started preparing domestic workers who find work using its platform on the illness. The Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize confirmed that another four new cases had been identified on Thursday, bringing the number of Covid-19 cases to 17. “Cabinet reassures all in South Africa that every precaution is being taken to safeguard the country against any surge of the Covid-19.” SweepSouth said while it was only a platform connecting previously unemployed and underemployed domestic workers looking for work with opportunities, it wanted to ensure that the domestic workers who made use of its services were prepared should COVID-19 spread further in South Africa. Aisha Pandor, the chief executive and co-founder of SweepSouth, said to that effect, SweepSouth had started informing SweepStars on the symptoms to watch out for regarding Covid-19 and what actions they needed to take should they feel ill, or encounter anyone showing any symptoms. “In light of how rapidly COVID-19 has spread in other countries following the announcement of their first cases, we want to make sure that our SweepStars are following the advice guidelines set up by the national department of health and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“As we are in constant communication with our SweepStars, we have used our communications platforms to pass along these messages as many of them may not be aware of the various websites set up with this information,” she said.

Pandor said while SweepStars did not provide deep-cleaning services, SweepSouth had also updated its training to ensure that SweepStars were aware of how to effectively clean domestic and work environments in light of the Covid-19.

“As the need for cleaning services become more prevalent in light of the current situation, we wanted to proactively confirm that our SweepStars are aware of how they can ensure a home or office is properly cleaned in light of coronavirus.

“More than anything, this has simply meant reminding SweepStars to follow the tenets of basic hygiene which health officials say remain effective and important to follow,” said Pandor.

She said, however, even if there were retail shortages of disinfectants, the company had also communicated to Sweepstars how to make up solutions from everyday household ingredients.

BUSINESS REPORT