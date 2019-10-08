DURBAN – SweepSouth, a South African startup, plans to grow its market share in the country and launch additional services following a successful funding round where the company raised more than R50 million in new investment.
SweepSouth is an online platform providing on-demand and regular home cleaning services.
SweepSouth connects clients to pre-vetted cleaners across major cities in South Africa. SweepSouth cleaners, known as “SweepStars”, have full flexibility over their hours and availability, and benefit from pay rates significantly higher than the national minimum wage.
The final deal signed in the funding round was with the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, which has invested $1 million (R14,5 million) into the company. This investment follows the June announcement of a R30 million investment by Naspers Foundry, a start-up fund aimed at boosting the South African technology sector.
In addition to Naspers Foundry and the Dell Foundation, who both came on board as new investors, existing investors Smollan, Vumela, CRE VC (previously Africa Angels Network), and musician and venture capitalist Black Coffee have also reinvested into SweepSouth bringing the total investment raised by SweepSouth in this round to more than R50 million.