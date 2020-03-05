SweepSouth takes their cleaning services outdoors

JOHANNESBURG - SweepSouth, the online platform that provides on-demand and regular home cleaning services, is diversifying its offering to customers with the launch of SweepSouth Outdoor.

The move follows its successful funding round last year where the company raised more than R50 million in new investment and said it planned to grow its market share in the country and launch additional services.

In a statement on Thursday, after more than five years of connecting domestic workers with clients for homes and businesses, it said SweepSouth clients in Johannesburg and Cape Town could now book an Outdoor SweepStar to assist with outdoor necessities such as gardening, pool cleaning, making sure that the outside of customer's windows were





"Sparkling clean" or helping with carrying boxes when moving.





SweepSouth said it was looking to launch the service in Durban and Pretoria in the next few weeks.





SweepSouth currently operates in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Pretoria, Centurion and Durban, and recently started operating in Delmas and Mbombela.





Aisha Pandor and husband Alen Ribic.







It said similar to how SweepSouth functions with bookings currently available through the SweepSouth website - with the app soon to be updated, SweepSouth Outdoor could be ordered as an on-demand or regular service.





"Users will simply choose the number of hours as well as tasks needed to be completed," it said.





Since its launch in 2014, SweepSouth recorded exceptional growth. Since the closure of the previous funding round in 2017, SweepSouth has expanded its operations and now operates in seven South African cities. Since their last funding round, SweepSouth has also seen its customer base, bookings and revenue triple.





Founded by Aisha Pandor and Alen Ribec in 2014, SweepSouth has received investment from Smollan, Vumela, CRE VC (previously Africa Angels Network), musician and venture capitalist Black Coffee, and a R30 million cash injection from the Naspers Foundry, a start-up fund aimed at boosting the South African technology sector.





SweepSouth said since its launch it had created work opportunities for more than 20 000 previously unemployed and underemployed domestic workers and will be looking to do the same with its Outdoor service.





