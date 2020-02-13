JOHANNESBURG - SweepSouth, the online platform that provides on-demand and regular home cleaning services, has announced that clients will be receiving relief in the case of load-shedding being implemented during a SweepSouth cleaning session.
SweepSouth connects domestic workers registered on the app with clients looking for a domestic worker, allowing this underserved segment of the workforce to find dignified, flexible work at decent pay.
“Vacuum cleaners, dishwashers, washing machines, and other electrical equipment are part of a cleaning routine in most homes and offices, making it difficult for our SweepStars to complete their jobs in the allotted time when load-shedding strikes. While SweepStars can’t be expected to work beyond the hours for which they’ve been booked, recognising how this affects our clients we have decided to offer relief in the form of a voucher for 1 hour’s free cleaning,” the service says.