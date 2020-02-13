SweepSouth users receive load shedding relief









The chief executive and founder of SweepSouth, Aisha Pandor. RIGHT: The mugs with words ‘The Maid’ and ‘The Gardener’ sparked fury among social media users. Pictures: Supplied JOHANNESBURG - SweepSouth, the online platform that provides on-demand and regular home cleaning services, has announced that clients will be receiving relief in the case of load-shedding being implemented during a SweepSouth cleaning session.

SweepSouth connects domestic workers registered on the app with clients looking for a domestic worker, allowing this underserved segment of the workforce to find dignified, flexible work at decent pay.

“Vacuum cleaners, dishwashers, washing machines, and other electrical equipment are part of a cleaning routine in most homes and offices, making it difficult for our SweepStars to complete their jobs in the allotted time when load-shedding strikes. While SweepStars can’t be expected to work beyond the hours for which they’ve been booked, recognising how this affects our clients we have decided to offer relief in the form of a voucher for 1 hour’s free cleaning,” the service says.





SweepSouth users can email the service at [email protected] for their voucher should load-shedding affect their booking.





“Importantly, this will in no way affect SweepStars who will still be paid in full for the hours for which they have been booked,” SweepSouth further said in a statement.





SweepSouth currently operates in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Pretoria, Centurion and Durban, and recently started operating in Delmas and Mbombela.





They will be expanding operations this year. Launched in 2014, SweepSouth has created work opportunities for more than 15 000 previously unemployed and underemployed domestic workers. According to Fairwork, a collaboration between the universities of Cape Town, the Western Cape, Manchester, and Oxford that ranks working conditions and standards in the gig economy, SweepSouth is noted for the fair treatment of people finding work through its platform. In addition to receiving points for fair pay, management and contracts, Fairwork has also noted that SweepSouth actively improved working conditions by providing work-related insurance, as well as the facilitation of worker voice mechanisms on the platform.





BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE