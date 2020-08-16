Sweet ending for Tongaat Hulett as it weathers accounting scandal

DURBAN – Tongaat Hulett has emerged from its accounting scandal in better shape than it was 12 months ago after it reduced its headline loss to R285 million during the year to end March 2020. The group said this was a 79 percent improvement from last year’s headline loss of R1.4 billion. Chief executive Gavin Hudson said the group’s strategy to turn Tongaat into a low-cost sugar producer and a leading agri-business in Africa was starting to manifest in their financial results. Hudson said that more however remained to be done to position the group to where it should be. He said the group’s management and directors were committed to the turnaround strategy. “The financial mismanagement uncovered in early 2019 was devastating for Tongaat, and affected every aspect of our business,” Hudson said. “To get Tongaat back to operating efficiently, strategically and profitably required nothing short of a fundamental restructuring of our business. We executed this swiftly and also undertook a sweeping review of our policies, procedures and processes as well as every aspect of our governance.” The agriculture and agriprocessing business is on a rebound following a report by PwC which revealed that some of its former executives were responsible for overstating assets and profits by using “undesirable accounting practices”.

Last year, Tongaat asked the JSE to suspend its shares because its results for the year to end March 2018 could not be relied upon as they had been inflated by up to R4.5bn.

However, the suspension was lifted in February after the group recorded an improvement following the implementation of the turnaround strategy. Tongaat said that its revenue increased 18 percent to R15.4bn during the period while headline loss a share improved 83 percent to 211 cents a share.

Basic loss a share also showed an improvement of 84 percent to a loss of 212 cents. The group increased its cash flow from operations by 62 percent to R2.1bn. Tongaat did not declare a dividend during the year.

The group said it planned to reduce its debt by R8.1bn by March 2021 and wants to exit some core and non-core businesses in an effort to reduce debt.

In June, the group announced the sale of Tambankulu Estates to eSwatini’s Public Service Pensions Fund for R375m in a share purchase agreement, with the proceeds earmarked to reduce its R13bn debt.

Hudson said the improved results reflected the extent of the steps taken to stabilise and restructure its business to become more profitable and sustainable.

“The work that we have done to restructure Tongaat Hulett has allowed us to enter Covid-19 as a leaner, fit-for-purpose organisation better able to weather the pandemic and other challenges as well as lay the groundwork for a return to sustainable value creation for shareholders,” Hudson said.

