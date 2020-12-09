Sygnia heps up by 66.6%

DURBAN - Sygnia yesterday said it had overcome difficult economic conditions as earnings for the year to end September surged by two-thirds, boosted by its focus on the low-cost investment and savings products. The specialist financial services group reported a 66.6 percent increase in headline earnings per share (Heps) to 146.4 cents a share. Its assets under management and administration increased by 5.6 percent to R251.8 billion despite experiencing a very challenging and economically turbulent environment for cyclical businesses such as Sygnia. The group said during the same period the FTSE/JSE All Share Index returned 2 percent, the JSE All Bond Composite Index returned 3.6 percent and the MSCI World Index, in SA rands, was up by 21.6 percent. “The growth has also taken place in an environment where the institutional savings market is shrinking by virtue of almost negligible economic growth, corporate closures and mass retrenchments in South Africa,” the group said.

Revenue was up by 30.1 percent to R661 million, with new products and services launched during the year, in line with its interpretation of customers’ demands and regulatory trends, contributing to the growth in its revenue.

Its profit after tax surged by 63.7 percent to R206.1m.

Sygnia declared a gross final dividend of 70c, taking the total dividend for the year to 110c, after adding an interim dividend of 40c.

“Sygnia’s focus on low-cost investment and savings products and service provision has meant that we have experienced little pressure on management fees. Our past initiatives, such as the launch of the Sygnia Umbrella Retirement Funds (SURF) in 2016 and the acquisition of the db X-tracker passive management business from Deutsche Bank in 2017, renamed to Sygnia Itrix, are also starting to contribute materially to the group’s results,” the group said.

Looking ahead, Sygnia has prioritised investing in technology to ensure that it continues to offer leading financial technology (fintech) solutions and service to clients.

However, the group said its offshore expansion was not expected to contribute materially to the results for the foreseeable future, but the expansion was regarded as an exciting opportunity to diversify its revenues.

“A number of positive catalysts have raised the prospects for global growth in 2021, including the Biden presidency, the 14th Chinese five-year plan, a weaker dollar and the successful phase three trials of a number of vaccines. As a small open commodity producing economy, South Africa is geared to global growth, particularly in China, and these improved prospects offer a glimmer of hope for 2021,” the group said.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE