Takealot called out on Twitter for wrong pricing on Black Friday deals









Savvy South African shoppers hunting for a good deal this Black Friday have taken issue with e-commerce giant, Takealot.com. Photo: Pixabay JOHANNESBURG -

Shoppers have taken to Twitter expressing their disappointment in Takealot, saying that the website are incorrectly pricing some of the items under their Black Friday promotions. Tech-savvy South African shoppers hunting for a good deal this Black Friday have taken exception to the e-commerce giant, Takealot.com’s alleged mis-pricing.





Shoppers claim that an original item was priced at a certain amount and on Black Friday, the site is advertising the item, as one of the Black Friday promotions, with the original price marked much higher than it actually was, making it appear that the customer is saving more on the item.





In response to one of these claims on Twitter, Takealot tweeted one of their customers and said, "Hi there. Thanks for reaching out to us. At times products that are on the Blue Dot Sale were previously discounted in our daily deals or another sale so they were already sold at a lower price."





* Update (13:51pm) - Takealot has responded to the claims made by customers on twitter.





Takealot said, "All products which are available on promotion as part of the Takealot Blue Dot Sale are easily identified through the Blue Dot Sale badge and can be found here





Takealot added that they encourage shoppers to get in touch with them directly should they have any pricing queries so that they may investigate these on an individual basis.













Take a look at the claims made on Twitter below:



