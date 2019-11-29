Savvy South African shoppers hunting for a good deal this Black Friday have taken issue with e-commerce giant, Takealot.com. Photo: Pixabay
JOHANNESBURG  - 
Tech-savvy South African shoppers hunting for a good deal this Black Friday have taken exception to the e-commerce giant, Takealot.com’s alleged mis-pricing. 

Shoppers have taken to Twitter expressing their disappointment in Takealot, saying that the website are incorrectly pricing some of the items under their Black Friday promotions.

Shoppers claim that an original item was priced at a certain amount and on Black Friday, the site is advertising the item, as one of the Black Friday promotions, with the original price marked much higher than it actually was, making it appear that the customer is saving more on the item. 

In response to one of these claims on Twitter, Takealot tweeted one of their customers and said, "Hi there. Thanks for reaching out to us. At times products that are on the Blue Dot Sale were previously discounted in our daily deals or another sale so they were already sold at a lower price."

* Update (13:51pm) -  Takealot has responded to the claims made by customers on twitter. 

Takealot said, "All products which are available on promotion as part of the Takealot Blue Dot Sale are easily identified through the Blue Dot Sale badge and can be found here

Takealot added that they encourage shoppers to get in touch with them directly should they have any pricing queries so that they may investigate these on an individual basis. 



Take a look at the claims made on Twitter below: 



























Takealot listed some of the individual items that some Twitter users took issue with. The website said that some of the confusion came in because there was a difference between the Blue dot sale that was taking place and the  Takealot Marketplace sellers. 

Takealot stated the below: 

Helicute Petrel WIFI drone

  • The Helicute Petrel WIFI drone is available on takealot.com through two different Takealot Marketplace sellers: Helicute (R299) included in the Blue Dot Sale and Simplicity Online (R879) which is not part of the Blue Dot Sale.
  • Marketplace sellers are responsible for deciding and setting prices of their products on the Takealot platform. The Helicute Drone is on promotion on the Blue Dot Sale which is why its price is set lower than the non-promotional Simplicity Online Drone. 

SanDisk 64GB

This SanDisk 64GB product is not part of the Blue Dot Sale. The first example at R159  price may have been taken during a previous promotion which is why the current price (R169) is higher. 

Russell Hobbs Satin Jug Blender

  • The Russell Hobbs Satin Jug Blender was on promotion (R599) as a part of our Blue Dot Sale. Unfortunately all of the deal stock sold out prior to the shopper completing their order. This resulted in the price reverting to its non-Blue Dot Sale price in check out.
  • Blue Dot Sale deals are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and deal stock is only reserved once payment is received. Once a deal sells out it will unfortunately no longer be available at the Blue Dot Sale deal price.
Berlinger Haus Cookware Set

  • This product is sold via a Takealot Marketplace seller. Marketplace sellers are responsible for deciding and setting prices of their products on the Takealot platform
  • We have reached out to the seller and requested that they relook their list price to ensure it is correct.
* This story was updated at 13:51pm.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE 