Takealot called out on Twitter for wrong pricing on Black Friday deals
Hi there. Thanks for reaching out to us. At times products that are on the Blue Dot Sale were previously discounted in our daily deals or another sale so they were already sold at a lower price.— takealot (@TAKEALOT) November 29, 2019
😂 😂, that's a big lie, i bought these twice already from you guys at a price lower than R2500. But jah we understand— Literally No-one (@Mappz_ep) November 29, 2019
I thought I was the only one who noticed this scam of the century. Been looking to buy and external hard drive for months but it’s the same price as last month and the month before. @TAKEALOT is playing games here.— Zett (@Mqhayoyo) November 29, 2019
Then that means what these companies are doing is unlawful 🥺 false advertising— Glee__sa🇿🇦 (@Galalet90531229) November 29, 2019
My dog food was R599 on takealot then they pushed it up to R629 and then R700 now it's on a Black Friday special at R599 again 🙃— . (@danielsunss) November 29, 2019
@TAKEALOT What joke is this, I had these in my cart for months at the same price of R2512, all of the sudden the original price is R6028 😂 😂 😂 😂, had so much respect for this site, day light fraud#Takealot#BlackFridayMe pic.twitter.com/m9aFj0WTlN— Literally No-one (@Mappz_ep) November 29, 2019
lmao @TAKEALOT prices went UP on Black Friday 😂😂😂 the two laptops I was looking at were 9754 and 11999 and are now 10249 and 13127 😆 you sneaky little bullshitters you !!! So much respect lost, wow.— Fillip Sklodowska’s Cat (@stripper_oprah) November 29, 2019
Could you explain how and/or why the price increased by more than R500 in the space of 3 days? Is this normal?— Kolbe's side step😍 (@ashnefdt) November 29, 2019
#Takealot lol I'm ALWAYS shopping on Takealot and the items I'm seeing that are now apparently marked down for black Fridays their "Blue dot sale" are the very same items that have been marked down for months 🤣🤣 I love Takealot but now they taking us for a ride.— 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐲 🍭 (@lemogang__) November 29, 2019
TakeAlot is expensive even on promotion dealz pic.twitter.com/8bx3DnkCj8— SIYANDA DIKO (@syadiko) November 29, 2019
And then?! #Takealot pic.twitter.com/kBnM8C98IN— 𝓖𝓲𝓷 & 𝓙𝓾𝓲𝓬𝓮 (@Vuli_SA) November 28, 2019
#Takealot #BlackFriday2019 what a wow😂😂😂😂I bought this watch early this year by R205 .Today is BlackFriday n they selling it ka R350😂.where is 41% discount mo? pic.twitter.com/2sfUsOkmC9— Chaska (@LeynChaska) November 29, 2019
So #Takealot is practicing unfair and scrupulous business practices? @TAKEALOT care to respond? pic.twitter.com/xkiz04BTo8— Bra Thanos (@bra_thanos) November 29, 2019
Same with this sound bar it has always been on my wishlist going for R2999. @TAKEALOT has really let me down this time. pic.twitter.com/PFghSMtGUe— Gentleman Jack (@TheGunJack23) November 29, 2019
I’ve been eyeing out this item on Takealot now for the past couple of nights. The prices went down from Wednesday and Thursday, now that it’s Black Friday the price more now. #BlackFridayIsAMyth— #WATBS™️💫 (@WiseOageng) November 29, 2019
#Takealot device advertised as R7999.00 but upon check out it goes back to normal price. #BlackFridaySA #BlackFridayMe @TAKEALOT pic.twitter.com/LnVYLlILyh— Cassius Maradona (@Cassius_Dona) November 28, 2019
TakeAlot knows most South African people dont read.— The Don (@Paps_Bacela) November 29, 2019
- The Helicute Petrel WIFI drone is available on takealot.com through two different Takealot Marketplace sellers: Helicute (R299) included in the Blue Dot Sale and Simplicity Online (R879) which is not part of the Blue Dot Sale.
- Marketplace sellers are responsible for deciding and setting prices of their products on the Takealot platform. The Helicute Drone is on promotion on the Blue Dot Sale which is why its price is set lower than the non-promotional Simplicity Online Drone.
- The Russell Hobbs Satin Jug Blender was on promotion (R599) as a part of our Blue Dot Sale. Unfortunately all of the deal stock sold out prior to the shopper completing their order. This resulted in the price reverting to its non-Blue Dot Sale price in check out.
- Blue Dot Sale deals are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and deal stock is only reserved once payment is received. Once a deal sells out it will unfortunately no longer be available at the Blue Dot Sale deal price.
- This product is sold via a Takealot Marketplace seller. Marketplace sellers are responsible for deciding and setting prices of their products on the Takealot platform
- We have reached out to the seller and requested that they relook their list price to ensure it is correct.