Taking care of rent blues at the collective

DURBAN - A FOURTY year-old Pietermaritzburg businesswoman has targetted the missing link in the country’s residential property markets. Wendy Dlomo-Nwankwo founded The Living Collective (TLC) in 2018 to address the problems that many South Africans face in the property market where they either earn too much or low to qualify for government subsidies. Dlomo-Nwankwo says their housing model offer a full service self-catering accommodation rental company to guests with an option of short-stay of less than 12 months or long term accommodation. She says TLC offers both furnished or unfurnished apartments and boasts the added value of an in-house car rental service. Dlommo-Nwankwo says the business started out of their own experience after they needed temporary accommodation while waiting for their house to be completed after relocating from Durban to Piertermaritzburg.

She says she and her husband struggled to find something that could suit their temporary needs while offering comfortability.

“We saw a gap in the market because we figured out that there could be people out there who were like us,” Dlomo-Nwankwo says.

Dlomo-Nwankwo, who has worked for the government as a consultant, says the business has now grown into other property adventures that offer both high-end and affordable accommodation.

Today TLC owns The Gates at Hilton- a secure residential village of 81 homes on a 43-hectare land, along the western boundary of Hilton College and Gwens Stream.

The properties offer large pieces of land for homeowners with stunning views over the uMngeni Valley towards Howick and the Drakensberg mountain.

It also gives residents all the advantages of modern and secure living with all the country feels, yet close enough to the amenities of Hilton village, Pietermaritzburg and the iconic Midlands Meander.

But Dlomo-Nwankwo says the business did not come without problems associated with many startups.

The biggest was the usual financing that many small businesses struggle with.

She says the government and financiers need to assist upcoming entrepreneurs particularly in the property sector as they generally find it very difficult to access funding.

“Most of the time an entrepreneur should have a significant amount of capital as an upfront equity,” Dlomo-Nwankwo says..

“If we could have platforms that assist upcoming entrepreneurs in this industry, it would be really helpful because property can create generational wealth that can be rolled over to the following generations. Black people can be helped and be benefitted by entering the property space so that they could create their next generation wealth.”

Dlomo-Nwankwo says she developed interest in the property market as early as 2012.

She says that the first two to three years were all about building up the business and putting in more money.

The business has grown to includethe furnished Pietermaritzburg Short-Stay and unfurnished PMB Long Stay and Howick Long Stay.

He mission now is to support other budding entrepreneurs.

“Supporting the previously disadvantaged black entrepreneurs in the property and accommodation sectors would assist South Africa to create the country’s wealth of the future,” she says..

Besides being a businesswoman, Dlomo-Nwankwo is a married mother of two daughters aged 14 and 11.

She says Covid-19 has taught her one thing which was to plan for rainy days. “The first wave caught us unaware, all going about our old ways. We would not have known or projected that something like that was going to come about and wreak so much havoc that it did in the business space,” she says. “But what we have an advantage of now is that we have gone through that particular phase and can plan better. Even how we do things now is a little bit different from how we did them before.”

Dlomo-Nwankwo says what they need now is to monitor the business’ overheads and not really splurge over things that were not necessary to the running of the business.

The B-Tech Diploma in Management graduate from the Durban University of Technology says her background stands her in position to withstand the headwinds.

Dlomo-Nwankwo also holds a postgraduate diploma in management specializing in monitoring and evaluation from the University of Witwatersrand and an MBA from the University of KwaZulu Natal.

She says these will help a business ride through even if another wave struck. “Come up with strategies, look at how much your business is worth and save more so that even when nothing is coming in, you can still sustain yourself and your staff.”

This year the business experienced a 15 percent decline in its long term facilities while no-one came in for short term stays due to travel restrictions. She says the business did however accommodate some of the health-care workers who came around that region during the intense battle to curb the pandemic.

Dlomo-Nwankwo says they are also looking at expanding and going through to other areas after the pandemic.

She says she plans to expand to other areas as soon as there are clear projections that there is a vaccine available.

“At the moment,” she says, “proceeding with plans when the economic environment was not clear would be unwise. “

