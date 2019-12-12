This was mainly due to the increase in weighted average shares in issue on the back of the rights issue of 1.32 billion shares concluded in February.
The group said in a trading guidance yesterday that its loss a share was anticipated to fall to between 5.3cents a share and 5.5c from 8.2c reported last year.
Taste Holdings managed to raise R132million through a rights offer to qualifying shareholders at a subscription price of 10c a rights offer share early this year.
It said headline loss a share would increase up to 34percent to between 5.3c and 5.7c, compared to a loss of 8c for the six-month period to end August 2018.