Taxi Relief Fund to finally be disbursed from January next year

Differences regarding the R1 135 billion Taxi Relief Fund allocated by Parliament as a once-off payment to taxi operators to provide relief for the Covid-19 impact on the sector have been resolved and the National Empowerment Fund (NEF) will manage the disburse of the funds on behalf of the Department of Transport, a statement said yesterday.

In January Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula would launch the application process for operators to access the fund. At this launch, details would be provided of the application process, which would enable the department, with the support of the NEF, to start accepting applications from individual operators, the minister said.