Taxi Relief Fund to finally be disbursed from January next year
Share this article:
Differences regarding the R1 135 billion Taxi Relief Fund allocated by Parliament as a once-off payment to taxi operators to provide relief for the Covid-19 impact on the sector have been resolved and the National Empowerment Fund (NEF) will manage the disburse of the funds on behalf of the Department of Transport, a statement said yesterday.
In January Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula would launch the application process for operators to access the fund. At this launch, details would be provided of the application process, which would enable the department, with the support of the NEF, to start accepting applications from individual operators, the minister said.
The application window would remain open until midnight on February 28 next year. No new applications would be accepted after this date.
All taxi operators who met the prescribed conditions, such as being registered with the SA Revenue Services, were eligible to apply for the fund. This included minibus taxis, metered taxis and e-hailing partners, but not e-hailing companies.
BUSINESS REPORT