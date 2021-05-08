TECNO appoints Hollywood actor Chris Evans as global brand ambassador

PRETORIA– American actor Chris Evans was appointed as the new TECNO brand ambassador on Friday.

TECNO Mobile is a Chinese mobile phone manufacturer based in Shenzhen, China. It was established in 2006. The mobile company has focused its business on the African and the South Asian markets.

Evans is best known for his role as Captain America in the Marvel Universe series of films, also starring in well known films such as Avengers and Spider Man Homecoming.

“I am happy to partner with TECNO, an innovative smartphone brand, which provides consumers in emerging markets with the newest smartphone technology,” Evans said in a statement.

“Whether it’s a phone call with someone you love or an image you capture to keep as a meaningful memory, smartphone technology is at the centre of it all. It is really inspiring to work with such a great brand that stops at nothing to encourage people in those markets to explore more possibilities,” Evans said.

Stephen Ha, General Manager of TECNO Mobile, said TECNO is committed to giving its customers access to latest technology, allowing them to reach beyond their current limitations and uncover a world of possibilities.

“Chris Evans embodies TECNO's brand motto ‘young at heart’ and the pursuit of excellence,” Ha said in a statement.

“This partnership with him enhances TECNO's continuous global footprint and helps to highlight the brand’s upgraded product design, which is increasingly fashionable, energetic, and constantly pioneering.

“I firmly believe the association will bring us an opportunity to grow within our existing customer base and enable us to go further on the brand globalisation,” he said.

ANA