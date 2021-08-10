Telco industry pledges support for newly appointed Ntshavheni

The telecommunications sector has welcomed the appointment of Khumbudzo Ntshavheni as the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies.

Ntshavheni was appointed during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet shake up last week, as the country faces a myriad of challenges. She replaced Stella-Ndabeni Abrahams, who was in the role for two-and-a-half years. Ntshavheni who served as acting Minister in the Presidency following the death of Jackson Mthembu, was previously the Minister of Small Business Development. Sanisha Packirisamy, an economist at Momentum Investments, said last week, that the ministry has in the past struggled with delays in the rollout of broadband, battled continued losses at the South African Post Office and has further been involved in the stalling of retrenchments at the state broadcaster.

“A new minister brings about an opportunity for positive change in this ministry,”said Packirisamy. Under Ndabeni-Abrahams, more than 600 SABC employees were retrenched after the state broadcaster completed its controversial restructuring process at the end of March. Ntshavheni is expected to speed up the process to switch off analogue transmitters, which is part of the government’ digital migration project. Finalising the release of radio frequency spectrum, which has been further delayed due by the current legal deadlock, will also top her list of priorities.

Major telecommunications companies including Telkom, Vodacom and MTN, on Friday, welcomed her appointment. Telkom said it looked forward to working with Ntshavheni and her ministry, and had full confidence in her ability to lead the department. “We pledge our co-operation to advance the sector. We hope that the Minister will ensure that the policies in the sector promote more competition which will ultimately benefit South Africans,” a Telkom spokesperson said. MTN South Africa said it had the confidence that her leadership would serve the industry well, and advance South Africa’s efforts towards building the digital economy and reducing digital divide.

“We pledge our support to the new Minister for the biggest task ahead for South Africa to unleash potential of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. We trust that Minister Ntshavheni’s appointment brings with it a furthering of the national priority regarding the finalisation of the licensing of high demand spectrum to unlock economic growth and giving all people access to the power of communication,” said MTN South Africa. Vodacom also welcomed the appointment. “We are hopeful that under her direction, the spectrum impasse may be resolved as quickly as possible, in the best interests of consumers. We remain ready and willing to assist Minister Ntshavheni in any way possible,” said Vodacom.