Telecoms company MTN SA appoints two new executives

MTN SA has appointed Michele Gamberini as its new Chief Technology and Information Officer (CTIO) effective February 01, 2022 and Megan Nicholas as the Managing Director for MTN Supersonic effective January 01, 2022. MTN SA Chief Executive Officer Charles Molapisi said, ”As we work toward our Ambition2025 strategy which is anchored on building the largest and most valuable platform business, I believe that Gamberini’s wealth of experience will have a notable contribution towards enhancing our technology functions as well as providing a network that is second to none for all South Africans“.

Gamberini said he is delighted to be joining such a high-performing business and a team within the technology and information systems environment that have proven themselves to be amongst the best in the world. The new CTIO has a master’s degree in electronics engineering with 25 years of experience across the industry and has worked at Telecom Italia (TIM Group) as their Global Group CTIO. The internal appointment of Nicholas is a strategic move from MTN to ensure continuous customer growth in the residential market, of which the company aspires to own 30 percent market share across all technologies by 2025.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to growing our Supersonic business in this ever-changing environment, we consider this appointment as one of the strategic levers. Megan’s extensive experience across the broadband sector is recognised as a vital driver to achieving our growth ambitions in this highly innovative space,” said Molapisi. Nicholas has a career spanning several blue-chip organisations and across multiple mobile networks. “I am very excited to be leading the execution against our 2025 strategy to ‘own the home’, and I believe that Supersonic is an important contributor to achieving that ambition,” said Nicholas.