Telkom has appointed Jonas Bogoshi as the new chief executive of Business Connexion Group (BCX), replacing Ian Russell. Photo: Simphiwe Mbokazi.





Telkom chief executive Sipho Maseko on Friday said: “Since joining BCX, Jonas has brought his wealth of experience to the organisation. He has worked with Ian as part of the team to migrate the multiple entities into the six entities that make up BCX. We are pleased to have the skills and calibre of Jonas to ensure a smooth transition.





Succession planning has always been one of Telkom’s priorities. Russell had been effective in driving efficiencies through business process re-engineering and restructuring the cost base," he said.





- BUSINESS REPORT

