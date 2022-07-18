Telkom appoints three non-executive board directors

The company said it made the appointments as independent non-executive directors Navin Kapila, Fagmeedah Petersen-Cook and Kholeka Mzondeki retire and will not be available for re-election while Rex Tomlinson resigns.

TELKOM on Friday announced that it appointed Brian Kennedy, Prudence Lebina, Mteto Nyati and Ipeleng Selele as independent non-executive directors -- effective July 15.

It made several changes to its board and would reconfigure its committees.

Following the changes, the reconfigured board committees become effective August 25, the company said.

Telkom said Mzondeki would be succeeded by Lebina as a member of the Audit Committee. Mzondeki will also retire as a member and chairperson of the Social and Ethics Committee while Kapila retires and Sibusiso Luthuli resigns to take up the role of chairperson of the Investment and Transactions Committee.