Telkom appoints three non-executive board directors

TELKOM on Friday announced that it appointed Brian Kennedy, Prudence Lebina, Mteto Nyati and Ipeleng Selele as independent non-executive directors -- effective July 15.
The company said it made the appointments as independent non-executive directors Navin Kapila, Fagmeedah Petersen-Cook and Kholeka Mzondeki retire and will not be available for re-election while Rex Tomlinson resigns.
It made several changes to its board and would reconfigure its committees.
Following the changes, the reconfigured board committees become effective August 25, the company said.
Telkom said Mzondeki would be succeeded by Lebina as a member of the Audit Committee. Mzondeki will also retire as a member and chairperson of the Social and Ethics Committee while Kapila retires and Sibusiso Luthuli resigns to take up the role of chairperson of the Investment and Transactions Committee.
According to Telkom, Ethel Matenge-Sebesho would be appointed as the chairperson of the committee, and Kennedy and Selele will be appointed as members.
Kennedy will be appointed as chairperson and Nyati will be appointed as a member.
Petersen-Cook and Tomlinson will retire as members, with Nyati and Selele appointed as members.
Sung Hyuck Yoon will succeed Petersen-Cook as a member of the Risk Committee.
“Telkom welcomes Lebina, Selele, Kennedy and Nyati to the board of directors and looks forward to their contributions to the company. It further extends its gratitude to Mzondeki, Peterson-Cook, Kapila and Tomlinson for their contribution over the years and wishes them well in their future endeavours," the group said.
