Telkom chief executive takes a R1.3m pay cut this year

JOHANNESBURG - Telkom chief executive Sipho Maseko took home R1.3 million less during the year ended in March than the R23m he scored last year. Telkom said in its annual report on Friday that Maseko’s pay included a guaranteed salary of R8.3m, unvested shares of R2.4m, and R10.5m in vested shares. The group said Maseko did not receive a short-term incentive during the year under review. The group paid a whopping R76m to prescribed officers, including R26m to its chief investment officer, Deon Fredericks. Last year the prescribed officers received R63m. MTN chief executive Rob Shuter took R58m while Vodacom’s Shameel Joosub received R43.4m which amounted to R23.9m after tax.

Telkom, which operates BCX, Gyro, Telkom Consumer, Telkom Small and Medium Business and OpenServe recorded a 3 percent revenue growth to R43bn despite a 22.2 percent decline in fixed-voice revenue.

Mobile service revenue increased 54.4 percent with fibreto-home connectivity improving to 48.2 percent from 38.4 percent a year earlier. Active mobile subscribers grew 23 percent to 12m while mobile broadband numbers rose 28 perce t to 8.2m. “Our challenge for the year was the impact of the fixed-voice revenue on group earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) as the decline intensified.

“The growth in new revenue streams, which have lower margins, was not sufficient to offset the decline caused by highmargin fixed-voice on group Ebidta,” said Maseko in the annual report, adding that as revenue mix evolved over time, the group expected fixed-voice revenue to decline and the contribution from the mobile business, with improved Ebidta, to increase and offset the impact.

“Until this inflection point, management will focus on sustainable cost management which includes the benefits of the restructuring programme and other levers to ensure that we offset the gap caused by the decline in fixedvoice,” he said.

Telkom offered voluntary severance packages and voluntary early retirement packages to 2 271 employees as an alternative to retrenchments at a cost of R1.18bn in the current year; with 75 percent of the employees opting for early retirement packages. The group said it had benefited from the emergency spectrum assignment to support increased broadband demand brought by the national lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“We have been very encouraged with the speed and deliberateness of the government’s actions and decisions during this time.

“We are hopeful that a permanent decision on spectrum allocation will be made soon,” Maseko said, “taking the market structure into account to introduce competition – which will result in increased quality and decreased costs for consumers.”

Telkom said load shedding and vandalism however added to its woes during the financil year, resulting in cut-overs to network elements that provide redundancy in case of failure.

“At an access site level, battery theft remains a challenge that Telkom is managing by replacing batteries,” said the group.

