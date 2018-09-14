Telkom employees will be offered ' voluntary separation packages' and 'voluntary early retirement packages' to those that qualify from today. File Image: IOL

CAPE TOWN - Telkom employees will be offered 'voluntary separation packages' and 'voluntary early retirement packages' to those that qualify from today.





Employees were told of the news via email, according to a number of media houses.





" We estimate that Telkom has subsidised the South African mobile industry by about R70 billion since its inception. This subsidy has mainly been a result of regulatory decisions that impacted Telkom disproportionately,” Telkom's email said.



“During these regulatory cycles Telkom has sought to safeguard jobs from market and economic pressures. However, the cumulative effect of past regulations continues to impact our business operations.”





It is therefore incumbent on Telkom to offer voluntary packages to all Telkom corporate, openserve, consumer and small Business employees.





Icasa





In early August Telkom said Icasa's new plans to bring down call termination rates again would penalise Telkom more than its competitors.





"ICASA is proposing that fixed termination rates (FTRs) should fall by 70 percent compared with a reduction of only 31 percent in base mobile termination rates (MTRs) and that MTR asymmetry which supports new entrants should be reduced."





"This decision penalises Telkom much more than it does our competitors, although we are the smallest provider of mobile services in the market."





Icasa is awaiting comments on its new draft call termination rates, which were published on August 16.



