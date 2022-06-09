Telkom is increasing it’s prices across all fixed-line voice and broadband tariffs

Telkom South Africa said this week that they will implement increases across fixed-line voice and broadband tariffs, and certain mobile tariffs and services. The price change will take effect from the 1 August 2022.

According to the company, this will be the first tariff increase in over two years. “Given the pressures of the lockdown restrictions and slow economic recovery and growth, Telkom, like many other South African companies and businesses, has been impacted by these unpredictable and unforeseen circumstances. These essential tariff changes have resulted in deflecting cost pressures alongside the price freeze and prevalent macro-economic conditions”, Telkom said. Telkom customers will see increases across all fixed voice calling plans, FTTH (Fibre to the Home), DSL and Pure Connect products.

As part of the tariff increase exercise we will also be adjusting the ADSL 1Mbps and 2Mbps speed and pricing to the 5Mbps product, as the former products are no longer available. It should be noted that customers will get the benefits of faster speed with the price adjustment. The Small to Medium Enterprises will see increases on most legacy product subscription fees and will experience similar price increases on Business DSL and bundle offerings.

With regards to mobile products, certain tariffs will increase in monthly subscription costs, however, these increases will not impact mobile customers subscribing to products within the Smart Broadband Data Portfolio and current FreeMe mobile voice offerings. There will, however, be an increase in out of bundle rates for mobile voice and data services, which will result in an increase on most tariffs. Voice rates for out of bundle consumption will increase from R0.70 to R0.75 per minute and data rates will increase from R0.30 to R0.32 per MB of data. "The imminent increase of tariffs across our fixed voice, ADSL, FTTH and mobile offerings will enable us to continue to service our customers effectively, including small and medium businesses whilst ensuring that we remain competitive," says Lunga Siyo, the CEO of Telkom Consumer Business.

