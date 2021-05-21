Telkom launches full prepaid international roaming services

Mobile operator Telkom Mobile has announced that it is offering full international roaming services to its prepaid and top-up customers.

According to the company, customers who previously could only use SMS roaming can now have full access to roaming in the UK, US, United Arab Emirates, Botswana, Mozambique, Germany, Zambia, Nigeria, Democratic Republic of Congo, Turkey, Italy, Cameroon, and Lesotho.

Telkom said clients can now have access to voice, SMS, and data services, effective immediately.

Telkom executive product portfolio management Andrew Dawson said the price would be similar to postpaid rates.

“We are thrilled to introduce this proposition to our prepaid customers. We have all the tools in place to succeed, including global supplier competencies, IT services, and network support.

“This is a good opportunity for Telkom that will enable us to provide roaming services to previously excluded customers, resulting in an improvement in our overall customer experience,” according to Dawson.

The mobile operator said to activate international roaming, customers must access Telkom’s website or USSD *108#. The company added that Android mobile users must download the Telkom mobile application to activate the service.

