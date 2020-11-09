Telkom partners with SABC to launch mobile streaming service

JOHANNESBURG – South African wireline and wireless telecommunications provider Telkom and public broadcaster SABC have entered a partnership to launch a new streaming channel, the two companies said on Monday.

In a joint statement, they said the mobile operator channel, TelkomONE, would house the South African Broadcastng Corporation’s (SABC) free-to-air radio and television channels.

The five-year partnership, a first of its kind digital carriage agreement for the SABC, will showcase South Africa's most-watched TV programmes and most listened to radio platforms on one online platform.

“We are excited about the opportunity to provide all South African's with free access to watch their favourite SABC content, online, when and wherever they want,” Telkom's group chief executive officer Sipho Maseko said.

“TelkomONE will make it possible for subscribers to pause, go back into the programme guide and instantly watch a scheduled TV show they may have missed. Telkom is making digital TV functionality available to all.”