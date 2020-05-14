Telkom removes caps and cuts prices on DSL broadband

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG - Telkom said it had cut prices and the removed caps on its copper-based DSL broadband portfolio to new customers as part of its relief efforts to enable access to education, work, and entertainment platforms during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Telkom, the partially state-owned entity said that the promotional prices starting from R199 for an initial six month period aimed to enable access for those who currently did not have fixed broadband.

Steven White, Telkom’s executive for product development and management said that during the lockdown the company had decided to use all of its available infrastructures to provide good, affordable quality broadband.





He said that the company already had copper access technology which could provide cost-effective home connectivity.





“We will also be reducing the price of our existing Unlimited Home bundles that include a voice calling plan as well as mobile data. This product will be offered to new and existing customers who will receive the further benefit of higher speeds,” said Whited.





White said the company would be mapping existing customers on capped DSL services to Unlimited Home services to offer them better value; ensuring that loyal customers were not left behind.





Last month the group said that it would reduce prices for its IP Connect products following an agreement with the Competition Commission of South Africa.





Telkom said its wholesale division, Openserve, would introduce transparency and remove any perceived competition problems associated with wholesale broadband connectivity.





The group also committed to improving transparency of pricing and said it would notify its subscribers of the in-bundle effective rate per megabyte in its purchase confirmation messages.



