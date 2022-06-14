Telkom rings in lacklustre annual results

Group revenue was down 1.1 percent to R42.8 billion, while its underlying headline earnings per share increased 2.5 percent to 575.3 cents. Underlying Ebitda was flat at 0.5 percent, a decrease to R11.9bn.

Mobile operator Telkom's annual financial results for the year ended March 3, 2022 , were lacklustre with its revenue down and flat earnings.

Openserve increased fixed data revenue by 5.5 percent largely driven by the growth in carrier links. Over the period, an increase of 16.6 percent in fixed data consumption was seen across the network, with an increase of 52.7 percent in the number of homes passed at a connectivity rate of 46.3 percent.

Telkom Group CEO, Serame Taukobong, said during the reporting period Telkom’s strategy was to accelerate its fibre to the home footprint, while focusing on connecting homes.

“In the second half of the year, overall fixed broadband subscribers increased for the first time in several years despite the decline in ADSL subscribers,” said Taukobong.