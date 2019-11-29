JOHANNESBURG - South African telecoms company Telkom SA said on Friday the board of its larger but troubled rival Cell C had rejected its takeover bid.
“The Telkom Board continues to believe the offer is a compelling proposition that would have created significant value for all stakeholders including Telkom’s shareholders,” the statement said. Cell C is majority owned by Blue Label Telecoms.
Telkom said earlier this month that it planned to acquire Cell C on condition that it finalised its restructuring plan that addressed its debt burden, which had ballooned to about R9billion.