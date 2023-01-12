Telkom says talks on a deal with data network competitor Rain have been terminated

Telkom’s share price gained up to 10.13% to R35.66 on the JSE yesterday after it announced that discussions about a potential transaction with data network competitor Rain Group Holdings had been terminated. Telkom said in a notice the discussions for Rain to potentially be acquired by Telkom, in exchange for newly issued shares in Telkom, had ceased.

“After initial discussions, but prior to any due diligence, the parties have decided that a suitable transaction is not possible at this time,” Telkom’s board said. Telkom said it continued to execute its strategy to unlock value for shareholders and would provide an update on progress in this regard in due course. Talks of a possible corporate tie-up between Telkom and MTN also came to naught in October last year.

“Telkom aims to continue to create value and generate sustainable positive free cash flow to reward shareholders in the medium term once our working capital cycle stabilises in line with new demand patterns and evolving customer requirements,” the group said. At the end of the six month period to September 30, 2022, Telkom said that returning cash to shareholders was a key element of its capital allocation framework and they were in the final year of a three-year dividend policy suspension period. The board said it was committed to reinstating the dividend policy at the end of the 2023 financial year, and it was currently reviewing the policy.

