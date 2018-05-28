JOHANNESBURG - Telkom SA, South Africa’s biggest landline provider, will sharpen its focus on mobile and data services, its CEO said on Monday after reporting an 18 percent drop in full-year earnings.





Telkom, which also provides information communications and technology solutions, said headline earnings per share for the year to March 31 fell to 597 cents from 731.4 cents the previous year, hit by a higher tax rate and labour costs.





Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.





Group earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell by 3.6 percent while profit after tax declined by 19.2 percent to 3.2 billion rand ($257.25 million).





Telkom, in which the government plans to sell part of its 39 percent stake, is also grappling with an economy that is barely growing and intense competition amid political and policy uncertainty and sovereign credit rating downgrades in 2017.







