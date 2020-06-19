DURBAN - Telkom's new [email protected] portal will bridge the digital divide between businesses and consumers and allow businesses to create and share content with consumers.

The Telkom [email protected] portal offers consumers digital currency, T-Coins, for engaging with the content put up by businesses. These T-Coins can be redeemed as Telkom data and airtime, and entries into a weekly R5000 cash-draw competition.

Businesses are able to market on the [email protected] platform by paying to put up content such as image and video adverts and surveys that help them gain insights into their consumers and sell to them directly. The portal pushes consumers to the business’s websites where they can make purchases.

Telkom [email protected] will be zero-rated for Telkom mobile users allowing businesses to market to Telkom users at no data cost while rewarding them for engaging. The app will also be available to other network carriers.

Consumers will also be able to use a basic text based chat platform for messaging and engage with educational content.