Photo: Dermalogica products suited to your specific skin concerns.

CAPE TOWN – Dermalogica South Africa announced that Teresa Mordoh has been appointed as the new chief executive effective from the 1st of March 2019. ( Photo: Teresa Mordah. Supplied) The company states that Mordoh brings a wealth of local and international experience back to her native South Africa. Mordah said: "It is with great pride that I join the dynamic Dermalogica Tribe and I’m honoured to be given the opportunity to lead the world’s number one professional skin care brand."

“I have been fortunate to have enjoyed a 20-year career in the beauty industry with global and local experience in marketing, sales and business development with several multi-national corporations, including Unilever, Revlon, Avon, Nando’s, L’Oreal Paris and most recently with a major

retail group in Dubai," said Mordoh.

Prior to her time in Dubai, Teresa worked in Paris with L’Oreal International within the commercial division in retail category strategy and channel management. This experience abroad has given her a global view of the fast-paced business of beauty and the demands of its

modern consumer.

As Teresa turns her attention to the South African beauty industry once more, so too does she re-affirm her continued commitment to supporting female empowerment within the sector.

“I am passionate about the empowerment of women and the professional salon industry has enabled so many women to own their own businesses as successful entrepreneurs. I firmly believe that through collaborative partnerships we can continue to support our partners in this endeavour and deliver positive growth in the professional and retail categories," said Mordah.

It’s this drive and passion for a supportive, collaborative business that, together with Teresa’s diverse skill set and entrepreneurial drive, means she’s a stellar asset to the Dermalogica tribe.

Former chief and business partner at Dermalodica said: "We are thrilled to welcome Teresa to the helm of Dermalogica - as well as all the knowledge and experience she brings with her.”

“Not only is Dermalogica the world’s number one professional skin care brand, but within our organisation, the professional skin therapists who prescribe our products and change skins through their professional craft have a particularly special place in our hearts and we knew we needed an equally special leader to drive and deliver."

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE