Tesla CEO Elon Musk trolls Apple CEO Tim Cook over Apple’s new $19 cleaning cloth

In celebration of Apple's new store in Istanbul, Cook tweeted on Friday: “Introducing Apple Bagdat Caddesi, our beautiful new store in Istanbul. We're glad to be a part of this vibrant community and we can't wait to welcome customers to this spectacular new space.”

TESLA CEO Elon Musk has trolled Apple CEO Tim Cook on Twitter over Apple's new $19 (R282,14) cleaning cloth.

Musk replied to the tweet stating “Come see the Apple Cloth TM”, adding much to the joy of the internet, reports iMore.

Musk was, of course, mocking the new Apple cleaning cloth the company now sells on its website.

Alongside its new MacBook Pro (2021) and AirPods 3, Apple quietly released a new non-abrasive polishing cloth for cleaning any Apple display that costs an eye-watering $19.