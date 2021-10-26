Tetra Pak invests R500 million in KZN factory production upgrade

TETRA Pak is investing R500 million towards upgrading and increasing the production capability of its packaging material factory in Pinetown. The upgrade is expected to increase Tetra Pak’s production capacity allowing it to extend its reach to serve more customers in the Southern African region.

Factory director at Tetra Pak South Africa’ Pinetown plant Waqas Ali, said that the upgrade would enable an increase to 80 percent in local content. “This will not only assist the local supply chain but lead times for delivery to clients will also fall considerably – in some cases dramatically. Clients will additionally benefit from far greater agile and responsive in our processes. “With new state-of-the-art plant, should a customer need to respond to market changes, we will in future be able to deliver a quick turnaround,” said Ali.

The Pinetown plant is expected to be a production hub for all of Southern Africa and the expansion will create many direct and indirect job opportunities through suppliers in the region The new packaging technology is billed to produce less CO2 emissions by using less energy and water in processing, and alternative, green sources of electricity.