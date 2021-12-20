Texton Property Fund sells two major assets to reduce its debt

Texton Property Fund is selling its Wale Street Chambers, Foretrust and Loop Street Properties, in two deals with the Stonehill Property Group worth not less than R384 million. Texton said the properties collectively represented 19 percent and 22.7 percent of the South African portfolio value and net operating income respectively, adding that the size of the assets resulted in a disproportionate concentration of the portfolio being invested in one location.

The concentration risk was offset by the properties having strong lease covenants with government tenants, and a weighted average lease expiry of 3.7 years. Proceeds from the disposals, R24 million for the Wale Street property and not less than R360m for the Foretrust Property, would be used to repay debt and further strengthen Texton’s balance sheet. In addition, the sale proceeds would provide flexibility for future opportunities to diversify investment into other asset classes that appear attractively priced, Texton directors said.