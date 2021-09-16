TFG plans to hire more to boost manufacturing

TFG (THE FOSCHINI GROUP), the fashion, home and beauty retailer expects to employ 5 000 workers in its factories by 2026 as part of ramping up its local manufacturing capacity at its five hubs across the country. TFG's Prestige Clothing already employs 2 470 permanent workers, as at the end of July.

The managing director for TFG's merchandise supply chain, Graham Choice, said the jobs would be created at the Prestige Maitland and Caledon factories together with the launch of three additional hubs. Choice said the Prestige Caledon factory would likely employ more than 700 workers by the end of the 2021 financial year and more than 1 000 employees in three years. Choice said Prestige Clothing's learnership programme would produce 288 graduates by the end of February 2022.

“Upon completion of this learnership programme these learners will be considered for permanent employment at TFG. This is likely to continue for a good few more years as our four hubs have the capability to grow to between 1 100 and 1 500 employees each,” said Choice. Prestige Durban was launched in May 2021 after TFG acquired TCI Mobeni. Choice said together with TFG's newly acquired assets from Playtex, this factory was intended to become the intimate wear and active sportswear manufacturing hub for the group. Choice said its acquisition of the House of Monatic manufacturing unit and their assimilation into the Prestige Epping factory would arguably lead to the “rejuvenation” of the highly skilled capability of producing formal-wear apparel, that would have otherwise been lost to the South African clothing industry. TFG acquired the iconic Cape Town brand, House of Monatic, known for their suits and tailoring from Brimstone Investments for an undisclosed sum of money in April.

Choice said the Prestige Joburg facility was the most unique hub. “We have been engaging with St Vincent School of the Deaf since 2019. The school has talented learners, but on graduating they are often unable to find jobs. TFG is hoping to change this,” said Choice. SA Clothing and Textile Workers' Union national industrial policy officer Etienne Vlok said TFG was now the largest local apparel manufacturer in South Africa.

“TFG's investment in local manufacturing confirms localisation is a viable strategy to fight unemployment. “The retailer's import replacement will significantly increase TFG's local production, resulting in more local jobs and upskilling. “Unusually for South African retailers, TFG is creating thousands of jobs within its in-house manufacturing base” said Vlok.

Over the past five years, TFG said it has worked with the South African government, the Department of Trade and Industry and Competition especially to strategically create a diversified and agile local supply chain. TFG shares closed 0.78 percent higher at R136.23 on the JSE yesterday.