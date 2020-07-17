TFG’s R3.95 bn rights issue with a discount tag of 40.6%

JOHANNESBURG - Retailer TFG priced its R3.95 billion rights issue at a 40.6 percent discount yesterday as it pressed ahead with plans to reduce debt to cope with the coronavirus crisis.

The owner of the Foschini and @home chains said that it would offer 40 new shares for every 100 ordinary shares held at an issue price of R41.90. The discount is to the 30 day volume weighted average price of TFG shares as at July 15.

The offer price represents a discount of 32.8 percent to the theoretical ex-rights price, or the projected price after the rights issue, the firm added.

The retailer needs the proceeds to invest in its growth strategy, e-commerce and the proposed acquisition of some Jet stores, as well as assets from the administrators of rival retailer Edcon.

The retailer will issue 94 million shares in total, constituting about 28.6 percent of TFG’s post rights offer share capital. TFG, like fellow retailers, have been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic that resulted in store closures in South Africa, the United Kingdom and Australia. Now, all stores have since re-opened as governments has eased restrictions.

But the retailer, which owns Phase Eight and Hobbs in the UK and menswear chain Retail Apparel Group in Australia, expects a sustained period of economic uncertainty.